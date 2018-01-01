City leaders asking for the public’s help to keep homeless safe during extreme weather

The cold temps are making St. Louis parks and sidewalks ghost towns. Credit: KMOV

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – City leaders are asking for the public’s help to keep people safe during extremely cold temperatures.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says check on your neighbors, particulary the elderly, the sick, and people who live alone.

If you see someone in need of shelter, call 211, 911, or 314-802-5444.

People seeking shelter can also go to the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center at 1212 N. 13th St., just north of downtown St. Louis. Officials say no one will be turned away.

“It is dangerously cold outside,” Krewson said. “The City and its private partners have enough beds to accommodate anyone.”

