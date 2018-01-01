Men found in crashed car after being fatally shot on New Year's Day

2 men were shot and killed in west St. Louis on New Year's Day (Credit: KMOV)

WEST ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were found shot to death in a crashed car in west St. Louis on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to the 62100 block of Kennerly around 5 p.m. where two men were found inside a vehicle that had struck a light pole. Police said both victims died after being shot.

Authorities said one victim was shot in the head.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this shooting, is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

