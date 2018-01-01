Crews working overtime to fix water main breaks throughout St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews are working overtime to assist with fixing water main breaks in the St. Louis area

The bitter cold temperatures are causing a large number of water main breaks. Missouri American Water reported 40 water main breaks in St. Louis County and said some customers have gone days without water.

Some crews will be working throughout the night to fix the breaks.

The cold and rash of water line breaks occurred over the holiday weekend, during that time Missouri American Water had fewer workers available to make repairs.

In Maryland Heights, crews spent New Year’s Day repairing a water main break at McKelvey and Jonesdale Court. Crews had to rip up the street to get to the broken pipe, leaving residents nearby without water to drink.

“It’s only been a few hours, since two o’clock last night, so they had bottled water and soda and things like that to drink,” said Carol Struve.

Missouri American Crews are working 16 hour days and extra workers will be called in on the holiday, yet the company says it’s still not enough workers.

“Unfortunately we make our schedules a month in advance and obviously we didn’t know this was going to be such a cold stretch,” said Brian Russell, “So we’ve called in everybody we can, we’ve got everybody here that we can get here, we’re doing the best that we can.”

The company says it’s had to prioritize the breaks, considering the breaks impacting the most customers or creating the biggest hazards.

Crews will be back to full staffing on Tuesday.

