Cold weather doesn't deter skaters at Steinberg Skating Rink

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The bone-chilling cold weather didn’t stop some people from braving the subzero temperatures on the first day of 2018.

"What better way to start a new year," said Glen Austin, who was one of a handful of people skating at the Steinberg Rink in Forest Park as soon as it opened Monday morning.

Austin may have been the only Canadian out at the Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park Monday morning but he was certainly not alone.

With morning temperatures below zero, even after sunrise, the key for anyone being outside was to wear layers of clothes.

Bret Vaughn said had five layers on while going for a walk in Forest Park.

