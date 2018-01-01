Here's what to do if you see an animal in distress during the br - KMOV.com

Here's what to do if you see an animal in distress during the brutal cold

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If temperatures or wind chills drop to 35 degrees, the Humane Society of Missouri recommends bringing all cats and dogs inside.

The cold weather can cause a variety of problems for animals.

If you see a stray or animal in distress, contact the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400. The task force is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

