It's a boy! St. Louis' New Year's baby born exactly at midnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The first baby born in St. Louis in 2018 was born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Landon was born exactly at midnight on New Year’s Day to Rachel Slattery and Daniel Jerome of O’Fallon, Missouri. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

Landon, who has two big sisters, is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital. Hospital officials said he is doing well and his parents appreciate all the well wishes.

