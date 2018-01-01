Spectrum outages reported across the country

A map showing where Spectrum outages have been reported on New Year's Day 2018 (Credit: downdetector.com)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Widespread Spectrum outages are being reported across the country, including in the St. Louis area.

According to the site downdetector.com, Monday afternoon, outages were reported in many parts of the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Houston. A map on the site showed large outages in St. Louis and New Orleans.

Tuesday morning, there still appeared to be outages in various areas of the country but the number of outages reported were less than the previous day.

Spectrum was formerly known as Charter.

Other information was not immediately known.

