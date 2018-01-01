Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree to be recycled

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple locations throughout St. Louis city and county are looking to help you get rid of your Christmas tree.

Until Friday, Jan. 12, trees can be dropped off to be recycled for free at the following locations in the City of St. Louis:

Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera parking lot

O’Fallon Park – West Florissant and Holly, picnic grounds #4

Carondelet Park – Grand and Holly Hills, area between gate and recycling containers

Pine roping and wreaths are not being accepted at the drop off sites.

The trees will be recycled into mulch, which will then be made available to area residents.

In St. Louis County, trees can be dropped at one of the following four composting locations for $1 each:

Valley Park Facility -- 39 Old Elam Avenue (636-861-3344)

Maryland Heights Facility -- 11294 Schaefer Road (314-423-9035)

Fort Bellefontaine Facility -- 13060 County Park Road (314-355-0052)

Pacific Facility -- 18900 Franklin Road (636-271-3352)

Trees can be also be dropped at Fick Supply Services Inc. at 501 N. Eatherton Road for no charge.

Before dropping off your tree, make sure all ornaments, tinsel, lights and the tree stand have been removed. Also, do not put the tree in a plastic bag or cover it in any way.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved