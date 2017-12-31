Police investigating New Year’s Eve homicide in North County

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in north St. Louis County late Sunday morning.

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed by a 23-year-old man in a home in the 11300 block of Bristol Rock Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:25 a.m.

The victim and suspect knew each other, authorities said.

