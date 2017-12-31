Police: Driver dies in Metro East crash after possibly having medical incident

Police said a driver who was killed in a car accident in Belleville Saturday night may have suffered a major medical event before crashing.

Police said Harold Sanders, 56, of Belleville was driving south on Frank Scott Parkway around 10:20 p.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Toyota Camry, crossed Illinois Route 158 and struck a stop sign at Old Oak Lane.

The car then continued up a driveway hitting a utility pole and then hit a large dumpster. The dumpster was pushed back into another vehicle. That car ended up in a house, police said. Nobody was home at the time.

Sanders was the only person inside the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.