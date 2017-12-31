Missing Florissant man with dementia found safe

Orville Jackson, 73 (center), was last seen in Florissant around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Credit: Florissant PD

Florissant police said a missing man with dementia who was last seen Sunday morning was found safe in the afternoon.

Police said Orville Jackson, 73, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Clovermere Court and Linday Lane.

Jackson has dementia and high blood pressure.

He was found safe Sunday afternoon, police said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.