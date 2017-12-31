Missing Florissant man with dementia found safe - KMOV.com

Missing Florissant man with dementia found safe

Florissant police said a missing man with dementia who was last seen Sunday morning was found safe in the afternoon.

Police said Orville Jackson, 73, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Clovermere Court and Linday Lane.

Jackson has dementia and high blood pressure.

He was found safe Sunday afternoon, police said.

