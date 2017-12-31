Dozens of main breaks cause low water pressure in North County

A Hazelwood homeowner was left with a hole in the driveway after a water main broke on New Year's Eve. Credit: KMOV

Before 9:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve, there were already 10 water main breaks alone in North County. Missouri American Water says they expect this to happen in below freezing temperatures.

News 4 went to one of the breaks they were fixing Sunday morning in Hazelwood. A homeowner is left with a giant hole in their driveway from the break. Water also spilled onto the neighborhood street, freezing quickly. Missouri American Water has salt trucks laying salt over the ice, but ask residents be cautious around them.

All the main breaks caused water pressure in most of North County to be very low, and some homeowners were without water for hours on Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately we can't really predict where the mains are going to break. We're kind of at their mercy, but as they break we've got crews all over town to go out and address them," said Brian Russell with Missouri American Water.

Russell says breaks can happen to home piping too. He recommends homeowners keep a steady drip on their faucets to prevent them from freezing.

"Maybe a drip a minute is all you need so that's really going to be a very minimal impact on your water bill," said Russell.

Missouri American Water relies on citizens help to learn about breaks. If you see what or even water leaking into the street, call 866-430-0820.

