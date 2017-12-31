Major Brand offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Major Brand, Inc., is offering a 1,000 free rides home across Missouri on New Year’s Eve.

The Miissouri-owned distrubtor’s social responsibility program, Safe Home After Ever Occasion is collaborating with Lyft, zTrip, and Substitute Drivers to provide free rides.

Safe Home After Every Occasion is a 365-day social responsibility program designed to make planning a safe ride home before a night out a habit.

In 2015, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 11 Missourians died over the New Year’s holiday due to an alcohol related accident.

“By offering free rides on New Year’s Eve, Major Brands hopes everyone will make getting home safe and responsible consumption their 2018 New Year’s resolution,” said Major Brands CEO, Sue McCollum. “To date, through our social responsibility efforts we’ve provided more than 65,000 individuals a safe ride home.”

To get your free ride, visit Major Brands Facebook and Instagram sites for a free ride code, up to $30.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.