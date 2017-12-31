More than 5,000 customers without power in Ste. Genevieve County

More than 5,000 customers without power in St. Genevieve County (Credit: Citizens Electric Corporation)

Citizens Electric Corporation workers are responding to a wide spread outage in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to their outage map, about 5,000 customers are without power at this time.

Officials say they anticipate power will be restored in approximately one hour.

The company’s phone lines were down for a moment but have now been restored.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.