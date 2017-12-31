Homicide victims remembered at annual candlelight service

The 26th Annual New Year’s Eve candlelight service is put on by families advocating for safer streets. The names of the more than 200 victims were read aloud during the service at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ. Credit: SLMPD

Elected officials came together with community members to remember those who lost their lives to violence in St. Louis City in 2017.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and hundreds of others, many of them loved ones of the victims, were on hand.

New St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said he is hoping to make serious changes to reduce the number of homicides.

In 2017, St. Louis City had the highest number of homicides in more than 20 years.

