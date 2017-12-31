Uber offers advice for catching rides on New Year’s Eve

If you plan on taking an Uber on New Year’s Eve, be prepared to wait for a driver or pay a little extra.

New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for the ride sharing service.

Uber suggests hailing a ride earlier in the night or after 3 a.m. Officials say anything between midnight and 3 a.m. will be peak time for the drivers and you will be paying a premium.

Uber also suggest sharing a ride with your friends.

