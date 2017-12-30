What you should always keep in your car during the extreme cold

An expert with AAA Missouri says there are steps you can take to protect your car and stay safe during the extreme cold.

Temperatures and wind chills are forecasted to be dangerously low through the weekend.

AAA Missouri spokesman Phil Linck says there are essential items that should be inside of everyone’ car.

“Probably the most important thing you want to have is your phone charger,” Linck said.

Even if your car battery isn’t strong enough to power your car, it will most likely work to charge a phone.

He also recommends making sure you have adequate wiper fluid and de-icer. He also said it is important to have a plastic grocery bag to protect side mirrors.

“Most of the mirrors are now mechanical. You press the button and it moves side to side. If the mechanism were to freeze up and you force it or take your thumb and push it, you run the risk of damaging the mirror,” said Linck.

It also important to have a blanket in case you get stuck and jumper cables.

