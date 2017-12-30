3 shot during attempted robbery at South City bar

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that happened in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:00 pm at Red's Eighth Inning Bar, which is near the intersection of Michigan and Holly Hills Ave.

Police said a masked suspect entered the bar and announced a robbery. The bar was full at the time, with around 20 people inside.

The owner, who was bartending at the time, took out a gun from behind the bar, and she and the suspect started exchanging shots.

Police said the suspect then went outside while still shooting.

Police said the owner was shot in the arm, a female customer was shot in the ankle and a male customer was shot in the head. All three were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Witnesses said there was a second suspect in the bar's foyer. Both suspects ran.

