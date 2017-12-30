Fire breaks out South City flat

Nobody was injured when a fire broke out in the 3600 block of Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Credit: KMOV

Nobody was injured when a fire broke out in the 3600 block of Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Credit: KMOV viewer

A fire broke out at a four-unit building in South City Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire started in the living room in one of the upper units in a building in the 3600 block of Wisconsin around 3:00 p.m.

The unit where the fire started is destroyed, but at least two other units in the building are still inhabitable.

There is no indication the occupants of the unit where the fire started were home at the time. All three people inside when the fire started got out of the building unhurt.

A cause has not been determined.

