Brave souls venture out into the frigid St. Louis temperatures

The coldest temperatures in St. Louis for New Year’s Eve weekend in four years are keeping many inside.

The freeze is making St. Louis parks and sidewalks ghost towns, with many people opting to stay inside. However, News 4 found a few who were out Saturday morning braving the elements. Most of them were runners and walkers who had to stay active to stay warm.

Almost everyone was bundled up and layering coats, with the exception of two Tennessee tourists in shorts.

When it comes to how extreme temperatures make you feel, it’s all relative. News 4 spoke to a family from Northern Illinois who said it was so much warmer in St. Louis than their hometown, they considered it a “heat wave.”

