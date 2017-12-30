Blues activate Bouwmeester from IR, send down Schmaltz

The Blues announced Saturday veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has been activated from injured reserve. After missing nine games with a lower body injury, Bouwmeester returns to the roster and could be back in the lineup for Saturday night’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bouwmeester, 34, has played in just 10 games for the Blues in an injury-riddled campaign. He began the season on IR after taking a puck off the ankle during training camp, and returns now from an unrelated lower body malady. Bouwmeester has one goal and one assist on the season.

To make room for Bouwmeester, defenseman Jordan Schmaltz has been sent to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). Schmaltz has appeared in four games with St. Louis this season.