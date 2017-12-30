Metro West Fire District rescues deer from pond - KMOV.com

Metro West Fire District rescues deer from pond

The Metro West Fire District rescued a deer that was stuck in a semi-frozen pond Saturday morning.

The district said the authorities from Station 2 used their ice rescue training and equipment to crawl onto the ice, secure the deer and pull him to safety.

The district serves the western region of St. Louis County.

