Belleville police pursuit ends in 3 arrests after 2 armed robberies

A police pursuit ended in three arrests in connection to two armed robberies in Belleville Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, Belleville police were called to the ZX gas station on W. Main for an armed robbery.

The male victim was stopped at a gas pump, but still in his car, when two male suspects got out of their car and into the victim's car. One suspect got into the front passenger's seat and one got into the back seat.

Both suspects displayed handguns. Police said the suspect in the front passenger's seat stole the victim's money from the middle counsel, and then both suspects fled the scene.

Just after 2 p.m., Belleville police were called to an apartment complex on 45th St. for an armed robbery.

The male victim was entering his apartment complex when he was confronted by two male suspects with handguns. Police said the suspects pushed the victim inside the building and demanded his money.

The victim gave the suspects his watch, money and a firearm that was in a carrying case. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white passenger car. Officers searched for the car and found it in East St. Louis.

Belleville officers then pursued the car into St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers assisted the pursuit and then pursued the suspect car back into East St. Louis.

The pursuit ended in the 1900 block of College Ave., just two blocks from I-64.

Three suspects fled the vehicle, but all were found and taken into custody.

Anyone with further information about these incidents is asked to call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

