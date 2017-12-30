Former Mizzou wide receiver arrested for DWI Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 19: Wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham of Oklahoma and formerly of Missouri speaks to the media during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 19, 2015 in Indianapolis. (Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Former Mizzou wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested early Saturday morning for three separate charges.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Green-Beckham, 24, of Springfield, MO, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Saturday in Greene County.

Green-Beckham was arrested for DWI, failure to display valid plates, and a window tint violation, according to the police report.

The report said Green-Beckham was released.

