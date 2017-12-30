Four victims injured in separate overnight shootings

Four victims have been injured as a result of three separate shootings Friday evening into Saturday morning in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police report the first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Friday near N. Kingshighway and W. Florissant in North St. Louis.

A teenage female victim was shot in the left shoulder, but was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Police said the second shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Keokuk, which is near Chippewa St. and I-55.

Two victims of the shootings took themselves to the hospital, and both were listed as in stable condition.

Police said a third shooting happened at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Riverview Blvd., which is near Bellefontaine Rd. and N. Broadway.

A male victim was shot in the leg and is listed as in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available about any of these shootings.

