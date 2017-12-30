Local water main breaks become increasingly problematic

A water main break on State Street in Alton on Dec. 27 sprayed water three stories high. (Credit: KMOV)

Water main breaks are becoming a big problem due to extremely cold weather patterns.

Missouri American Water has dealt with nearly two dozen water breaks in the past few weeks, and they tell News 4 they have seen a substantial increase in the number of breaks in the past couple of days.

One water main break in Alton earlier this week caused a three-story geyser.

Crews from Missouri American Water rushed out to Watson Road in Crestwood to repair another water main break Friday. Luckily, the break did not cause much traffic.

Repair crews were also out in Affton Friday for a water main break on Montbrook Drive.

Missouri American Water said they have 17 repair crews, all of which are working double shifts to keep up with the high number of water main breaks.

Illinois American Water has also suggested many tips to prevent frozen pipes in your home.

