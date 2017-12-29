Heat Up St. Louis offering winter heating assistance

If you or someone you know is having trouble paying a heating bill, reach out to Heat Up St. Louis for assistance. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – If you or someone you know if having trouble paying a heating bill, Heat Up St. Louis is offering assistance to those in need.

Heat Up St. Louis helps low income and disabled residents in the St. Louis area keep up heating bills.

If you would like to make a donation or if you need assistance, visit Heatupstlouis.org

