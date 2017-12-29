Heat Up St. Louis offering winter heating assistance - KMOV.com

Heat Up St. Louis offering winter heating assistance

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – If you or someone you know if having trouble paying a heating bill, Heat Up St. Louis is offering assistance to those in need.

Heat Up St. Louis helps low income and disabled residents in the St. Louis area keep up heating bills.

If you would like to make a donation or if you need assistance, visit Heatupstlouis.org

