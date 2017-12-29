Boy, 7, with Cerebral Palsy left without wheelchair after family's truck stolen

a 7-year-old with Cerebral Palsy is left without an easy way to get around because of a thief. (Credit: KMOV)

A seven-year-old with Cerebral Palsy is left without an easy way to get around because of a thief.

"What was a great 40 minutes for someone else has greatly impacted us," said Lisa.

Lisa told News 4 it's been a difficult couple of days for her family.

Wednesday afternoon, her husband Nick's Ford F-250 truck was stolen out of St. Louis Union Station's south parking lot near the Hard Rock Cafe.

The vehicle was recovered that same day near 8th and Ann in Soulard.

"In the hour that they had the car, they managed to wreck it," said Lisa.

The Jefferson County couple said their truck was ruined. The vehicle's transmission had gone out and the tires left gashed.

"You can tell someone was joyriding for a good 15 minutes," said Lisa.

Joyrides aside, Lisa says she was only concerned about one thing as they went to retrieve the truck.

"The whole time, we were just hoping and praying that my son's wheelchair was still in there," said Lisa.

But it wasn't, stolen along with several other items, including a computer and several of her husband's work tools.

Lisa told News 4 the wheelchair belonged to her 7-year-old son, Landon, who has cerebral palsy.

"I don't know what they thought," said Lisa. "I don't know if they thought it was just a high-dollar stroller, but it's so much more than that. Essentially, this is my son's legs. This is how he gets around and does things."

Lisa said Landon only had the wheelchair for about a month before Wednesday's theft.

The price of the wheelchair is over $2,000 according to the family.

A family friend has started an online fundraiser in hopes of having Landon in a new wheelchair soon.

"We love taking him places, we love doing things with him and that has been stripped from us," said Lisa.