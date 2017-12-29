Some AT&T customers are experiencing outages due to weather - KMOV.com

Some AT&T customers are experiencing outages due to weather

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Due to severe cold and icy conditions, some customers in the St. Louis area may be experiencing issues with their wireline services.

According to AT&T, technicians will continue to work around the clock until affected sites have services restored.

For more information about recent reports of outages, visit downdetector.com.

