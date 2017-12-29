Police investigating after girl shot in north St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in north St. Louis Friday night.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 6:50 p.m. in the 5100 block of Lotus.

Police say the girl was shot in the left shoulder and was conscious and breathing.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved