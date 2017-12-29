Mother indicted on murder charge in connection with 5-year-old son found buried in her backyard

Two people have been arrested in the "horrific" murders of two women and two children in Troy, New York, Troy police said.More >
President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will come together "and develop a great new HealthCare plan."More >
Police are promising a bigger security detail than ever before in Times Square for this year's New Year's Eve celebration, which will cap off a year that saw a number of deadly attacks.More >
A new push by an Indiana lawmaker would force the Indianapolis Colts to offer its fans a refund to home games if Colts players knelt during the national anthem.More >
