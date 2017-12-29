Wingtips restaurant coming soon to Lambert Airport

Wingtips restaurant will be opening at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Thursday! (Credit: Wingtips)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Wingtips restaurant will be opening soon at St. Louis Lambert International Airport!

St. Louis is the second Wingtips location in the nation, along with New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Each customer will have access to complimentary in-lounge amenities, including food buffet, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Wingtips will be located in Terminal 2 by Gate E31.

