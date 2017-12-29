Man uses toy gun to rob victim at Galleria mall parking lot

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the loose after police say he robbed a man using a toy gun on the St. Louis Galleria mall parking lot.

Authorities were called to investigate a robbery that took place around 12:45 p.m. Police say this was not a random act.

The victim agreed to meet the suspect on the lot to sell the suspect a cell phone. During the transaction the suspect pulled out a gun and robbed the victim of the phone and cash.

While leaving the scene, police say they suspect threw the gun out the window onto the ramp from Brentwood Blvd. to Westbound I-64.

Richmond Heights Police found gun which was later identified as a toy weapon.

Police Departments offer safe exchange zones for transactions like these with well-lit areas and security cameras.

This investigation is ongoing.

