Bloodied man, cold and injured, saved by stranger

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man's fast action saved the life of a stranger in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Owen Hensley was walking to his car in the early hours of Thursday in downtown St. Charles when he saw large pools of blood.

He followed the trail of blood to a man lying face down in a parking lot with no shoes or jacket in single-digit temperatures.

Hensley dragged the man to his car to warm him up and called for help.

Police say it's unclear how the man was injured. He is being treated at a hospital. An investigation continues.

Paramedics credit Hensley with saving the man's life.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

