3 suspects on the loose after burglarizing Shiloh jewelry store

Surveillance still of suspects accused of burglarizing a Shiloh store (Credit: Shiloh PD)

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three suspects are on the loose after burglarizing a Shiloh jewelry store during the early morning hours on Dec. 27.

The Shiloh Police Department posted a surveillance video on their Facebook page Friday morning showing the three suspects breaking the front door of Cecena’s Jewelry at 3930 Greenmount Crossing.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the crime is urged to call 618-632-9047.

Using a mobile device? Click here to view the surveillance video.

