Florida man accused of using credit card stolen from outside St. Louis County daycare

Aneko Cartwright, 20, of Florida, is accused of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device (Credit: St. Louis County PD)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Florida man is accused of using a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle parked at a daycare in St. Louis County.

Six subjects were arrested on Dec. 20 after officers from the West County Precinct proactively checked the parking lot of KinderCare, located on Big Bend Road, after receiving a call for service at another KinderCare location on Holgate Drive. Police said larcenies were apparent at both KinderCare locations.

The six arrested subjects are from out of town, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

One day after the arrests, Aneko Cartwright, 20, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

A credit card stolen from a vehicle at the KinderCare was reportedly used at a Fenton Walmart.

St. Louis County officers are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings. They also state that thieves target parking lots where vehicles are left unattended, even if for a very short period of time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved