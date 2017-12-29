Cold temperatures force Six Flags to close for season after Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags will close for the season Friday night.

Holiday in the Park was scheduled to run through New Year’s Day but due to the forecasted cold temperatures, it will end after Friday.

Six Flags issued the following statement regarding the closure:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures forecasted for the next three days, Six Flags St. Louis will not be open Saturday, December 30 through Monday, January 1, making today our last day of the season. Guests needing to process their Season Passes by the end of the season will have until April 29, 2018 to process. We apologize for any inconvenience and wish all of our guests a happy, and warm, New Year.

