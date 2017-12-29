Cold weather cancels several events in St. Louis: See what's canceled

Below freezing temperatures forced water to freeze at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park Thursday (Credit: Mark Griffin / News 4)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – It's too cold to party! The bitter cold temperatures have caused several local companies to cancel their events this weekend.

The weather forecast predicts frigid temperatures with wind chills below -10 degrees to continue throughout the weekend.

CANCELED:

Winterfest at the Arch

Westport Plaza's NYE fireworks and carriage rides

Downtown Kirkwood Winter fireworks (rescheduled for Sat. Feb. 10)

Annual Frozen Open Golf Tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course (rescheduled for Jan. 13) The golf course is closed until Jan. 2

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags St. Louis

NOT CANCELED:

Steinberg Skate Rink ( will remain open from 10 a.m. until the following morning on NYE at 12:30 a.m. despite weather conditions)

Webster Groves' Fire & Ice event

MO Dept. of Conservation's NYE stroll at the Confluence

Wild Nights at the St. Louis Zoo will open on Saturday, Dec. 30

INDOOR FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS:

Noontime New Year's Eve at the Magic House St. Louis Children's Museum

Noon Year's Eve Celebration at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis

Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden continues through Jan. 1

