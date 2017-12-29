Cold weather cancels several events in St. Louis: See what's can - KMOV.com

Cold weather cancels several events in St. Louis: See what's canceled

Below freezing temperatures forced water to freeze at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park Thursday (Credit: Mark Griffin / News 4) Below freezing temperatures forced water to freeze at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park Thursday (Credit: Mark Griffin / News 4)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – It's too cold to party! The bitter cold temperatures have caused several local companies to cancel their events this weekend.

The weather forecast predicts frigid temperatures with wind chills below -10 degrees to continue throughout the weekend.

CANCELED: 

  • Winterfest at the Arch
  • Westport Plaza's NYE fireworks and carriage rides 
  • Downtown Kirkwood Winter fireworks (rescheduled for Sat. Feb. 10) 
  • Annual Frozen Open Golf Tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course (rescheduled for Jan. 13)
    • The golf course is closed until Jan. 2
  • Holiday in the Park at Six Flags St. Louis

NOT CANCELED:

  • Steinberg Skate Rink ( will remain open from 10 a.m. until the following morning on NYE at 12:30 a.m. despite weather conditions)
  • Webster Groves' Fire & Ice event 
  • MO Dept. of Conservation's NYE stroll at the Confluence
  • Wild Nights at the St. Louis Zoo will open on Saturday, Dec. 30 

INDOOR FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENTS: 

  • Noontime New Year's Eve at the Magic House St. Louis Children's Museum 
  • Noon Year's Eve Celebration at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis 
  • Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden continues through Jan. 1 

