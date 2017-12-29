'Oddville' brings laughter to the Playhouse at Westport Plaza

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – ‘Oddville: A Love Story’ is bringing laughter to the Playhouse at Westport Plaza.
The show, which is described as a mix of Blue Man Group meets The Forty-Year-Old Virgin, will be performed Dec. 27 through Dec. 30.
Tickets are $50 and shows are performed nightly at 8 p.m. On Dec. 30 there is also a 4 p.m. show.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
