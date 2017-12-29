Winterfest closing for season due to 'dangerously low temperatures'

The St. Louis Blues and Gateway Arch Park Foundation teamed up to bring Winterfest at the Arch back. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Winterfest at the Arch will close for the season at 9 p.m. Friday.

On their website, Winterfest cited "dangerously low temperatures and wind chill" as the reason the ice rink will close after Friday.

In addition, the Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration has been canceled.

On Dec. 29, Winterfest will be open from 2 to 9 p.m.

