Dangerously cold temperatures continue through the weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A wind chill advisory will go into effect Saturday evening for much of the area and continue until Tuesday at noon.

While winds aren't extremely strong, the cold air will be frigid and winds will make it feel like 0 to -25 degrees at times through the weekend into New Year's Day morning.

The strongest winds will be near 15 mph on Saturday, while the coldest temperatures will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning (near to a little below 0 for the actual temperature).

