Man found dead in vehicle in The Greater Ville neighborhood

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead inside a vehicle in The Greater Ville neighborhood late Thursday night.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead after being found in the vehicle in the 1700 block of Dick Gregory around 10:10 p.m.

Police said he was shot at least once.

Officials have not released any further details.

