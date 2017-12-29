Water main break closes Florissant road

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Drivers are being asked to avoid a Florissant road Friday morning due to a water main break.

The break occurred before 5 a.m. at Myrtle and Marshall Court, according to the Florissant Fire Department.

It is currently unknown when the break will be repaired.

