Firefighters battle blaze that claimed 1 Alton home, may have damaged others

ALTON, Il (KMOV.com) -- A fire claimed one house and may have damaged others nearby in Alton Thursday night.

Flames engulfed a home in the 1200 block of West 9th after 8 p.m. and were visible from blocks away.

Shortly after 9, the home collapsed and the fire continued to burn.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but the flames posed a serious threat to nearby structures. It is unclear if any additional houses were damaged at this time.

There are no reports of injuries, but official word has not been given. News 4 is headed to the scene and will update this story as it develops.