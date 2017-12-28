Disney enacts new rules to allow employees to enter guest rooms more freely

ORLANDO, Fl. (KMOV.com) -- Thursday, some changes to Disney hotels are making it so employees have more power to enter guests’ rooms.

The plan is to toss out the “Do Not Disturb” signs and replace them with “Room Occupied' signs.

It gives workers the right to enter any guest room even when the sign is displayed for maintenance, safety, security, or any other purpose.

It comes after the mass shooting in Las Vegas when the shooter opened fire from a hotel room.

"Well I do think it's an invasion of privacy but I do understand," said one visiting mother from Chicago.

"I am for it, definitely. We want everyone to be safe," said Rosa Crespo, who was visiting from New York.

Right now this only affected resorts closest to the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.