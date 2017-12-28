Community rallies to get homeless veteran from Troy to New York

Homeless veteran William departed St. Louis with a $225 bus ticket to New York and $320 for food and drink along the way. (Credit: Facebook/becausetheymatter

TROY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- In the Metro East, a community came together to help a homeless veteran.

It started after a Facebook post a woman made on a Troy community page after seeing a man named William sleeping outside in the cold.

From there, a local charity helped organize donations to get him a train ticket from St. Louis his home in New York.

The donations took off.

"It makes me feel really good,” said Tony Hilker, founder of Making A Difference, a nonprofit aimed at helping the homeless.”I always tell people it feels like I get the reward because I get all the hugs and the smiles and I get to see the end result of situations like this. There were literally hundreds of people in Troy helping out and he’s going to be home tonight because of it."

Those donations were able to get him his ticket and enough money for food along the way.

It didn't stop there. Someone stepped up to get William a new pair of boots for the cold.