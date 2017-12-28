St. Louis County cancels carriage rides due to extreme cold

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County announced it will prohibit horse-drawn carriage rides at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park when the temperature is 15 degrees or colder or the wind chill falls to zero.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger announced Thursday he has directed the Parks Department to implement the policy immediately.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the horses and patrons, we have decided this is the best course of action,” he said in a release. Based on the latest forecast, Saturday’s carriage rides at Tilles Park have been canceled.

This decision comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by an attorney and animal rights activist who suggested that forcing the horses to work in such cold temperatures constituted animal cruelty.

Customers that purchased carriage rides for Saturday at Tilles Park can call Metrotix at (314) 534-1111 to get a full refund. They can also visit www.metrotix.com.