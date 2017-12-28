Downtown Kirkwood Winter Fireworks rescheduled - KMOV.com

Downtown Kirkwood Winter Fireworks rescheduled

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The Downtown Kirkwood Winter Fireworks Festival has been rescheduled for Feb. 10.

The festival was originally scheduled for Dec. 30.

The festival is being rescheduled due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast.

For more information about the festival, go to www.downtownkirkwood.com.

