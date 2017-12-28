Mascoutah band heads south for Peach Bowl performance

Thursday, the Mascoutah High School band headed south in preparation for their Peach Bowl performance. (Credit: KMOV)

MASCOUTAH, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, the Lindbergh High School band left to take part in the Rose Bowl parade and Thursday, another local band is on their way to a nationally televised game.

Thursday morning, students at Mascoutah High School loaded bags and instruments on buses to take part in the Peach Bowl.

It's not just the marching band; the jazz and concert bands are also going to compete against bands from across the country.

The marching band will take part in the Peach Bowl parade, then perform in the pregame show.

Normally the marching band season ends in October, so they've been putting in extra work to get ready for this performance.

The bands are stopping for a little sightseeing in Nashville, then they will drive the rest of the way to Atlanta before heading home January 2.