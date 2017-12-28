Man accused of stabbing 94-year-old Florissant woman to death, leaving in Uber

Tommie Coffer is charged with second-degree murder. (Credit: St. Louis police)

A North County man is accused of stabbing a 94-year-old woman to death and then leaving in an Uber.

Police said Tommie Coffer stabbed Geneva Richardson in her Florissant home Dec. 18.

Coffer and his mother called police the next day and said they found Richardson dead.

Both Coffer and his mother worked as caregivers for the elderly woman.

Coffer is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

